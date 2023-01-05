Two Men Charged by the St. Ann Police

Two Men Charged: The St. Ann Police have charged two men with Robbery with Aggravation and Conspiracy to Robbery with Aggravation in relation to an incident that occurred in Enfield district, Brown’s Town in St. Ann on Wednesday, December 28, 2022.
They are 36-year-old Keston Kelly otherwise called ‘Gasse’, a labourer of Parry Town and 31-year-old Kingsley Bailey otherwise called ‘Dane’, of Enfield district, Brown’s Town, both in St. Ann.
Reports are that about 3:30 p.m., Kelly and Bailey conspired with another man and went to the home of the complainants. Kelly and Bailey and their accomplice were armed with Ratchet knifes. They held them up; bounded the complaints and then proceeded to rob them of Jewellery, cash and other valuables.
A report was made to the Police, an investigation launched and both men were arrested. Kelly and Bailey were formally charged after a question-and-answer session in the presence of their attorneys.
Their court date has not been finalised.
The other man is currently being sought by the Police.