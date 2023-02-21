Two Men Charged by St. Catherine North Police

Detectives assigned to the St. Catherine North Police Division have charged two men in relation to the seizure of an illegal firearm and ammunition during a joint police/military operation in Top Banks, Spanish Town, St. Catherine on Monday, February 13.
They are 21-year-old Nigel Halstead otherwise called ‘CJ’, a mason of March Pen Road and 24-year-old Shamario Ulett Oxford Road in Spanish Town, both in St. Catherine.
Halstead and Ulett were jointly charged with Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Possession of Prohibited Ammunition.
Reports are that about 10:30 p.m., the team conducted an operation in the area where both men were seen at a premises whose action aroused their suspicions. They were accosted, searched and during the search, one Glock 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition was seen in a bag that was in their possession.
Both men were taken into custody following the seizure. After they underwent a question and answer session in the presence of their attorneys, Halstead and Ulett were charged on Monday, February 20.
They are scheduled to appear before the St. Catherine Parish court on Friday, February 24.