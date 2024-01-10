Two Men Charged after Shoot-out with Police

Two men were arrested and charged after a shoot-out with lawmen along Rodney Road in Kingston 13 on Monday, December 25, 2023.
Charged with Shooting with Intent, Assault at Common Law, Possession of a Prohibited Weapon, Possession of Unauthorized Ammunition and Malicious Destruction to Property are 26-year-old Rohan Denton and 23-year-old Clayton Anderson, both of Metcalfe Road, in the parish.
Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that about 3:45 p.m., lawmen were on patrol in the area when both men, upon seeing the police ran, lawmen pursued them. The men pulled firearms and opened gunfire at the team. The lawmen sought reinforcement and conducted a search of the area, when the men were found and two firearms seized – a Taurus Millennium 9mm pistol with a magazine containing eleven 9mm rounds of ammunition and a beretta 9mm pistol with eight 9mmn rounds of ammunition.
Denton and Anderson were charged after a question and answer session. Their court date is being
finalised.