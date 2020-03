The deceased has been identified as 25-year-old Ricoy Smith, otherwise called ” Smurf” of Hugga Lane in Norwood, St James.

Reports by the police are that about 5:10 p.m., Smith and two other men were traveling in a motor car along Jimmy Cliff Boulevard. On reaching the vicinity of the Montego Club Hotel, one man armed with a handgun, who was traveling in another vehicle opened fire on them.

The men pulled over the side of the roadway and ran from the vehicle, but the armed gunman gave chase, and caught up with Smith, who was shot multiple times. The gunman then sped away in the waiting motor car.

The police were summoned and swift actions led to several roadblocks being set up within the township, which led to the shooter and the driver of the getaway car, being captured.

Smith was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.