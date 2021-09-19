Trending now
Old Harbour Tax Office To Close September 1-3
SRC Recommends Formulas For Product Development
Role Of Municipal Corporations Underscored
MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT

Two Men Arrested in Manchester Following Guns And Ammo Seizure

The Manchester police have arrested two me, following the seizure of two illegal firearms.

Their identities have been withheld pending further inquiry.

According to police, during an operation on Caledonia Road in Mandeville on Thursday night, they seized a Taurus 9mm pistol and another 9mm pistol, along with two magazines and a total of eighteen 9mm rounds of ammunition.

The police were in the area at 9:45 p.m., when they noticed a Toyota Probox driving down the road with three men inside. The driver was signalled to stop and he complied. According to the police, one of the men exited the car and ran.

The other two were accosted and searched. The illegal firearms and ammo were discovered during a search of the vehicle, according to the police.

Subsequently, both men were arrested.

 

