Two Men Arrested for Murder of St James Accountant

The St James Police have made a major breakthrough in the investigation of a recent brutal murder in the parish.

Two men were today charged in connection with the murder of 57-year-old St James accountant, Steven McPherson in Bogue Heights, St. James.

Reports are that on July 22 this year, McPherson was on way home from work when he saw men in Toyota Vitz and Voxy motorcars accosting his daughter and pointing a firearm at her.

Realizing what was happening to his daughter, McPherson stopped to intervene and was shot in the face, reportedly by the driver of the Vitz. McPherson drove off but crashed, having succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of both the Voxy and Vitz then sped off.

Following extensive cross-parish investigations by dedicated detectives, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., simultaneous targeted raids were conducted at three locations across the parishes of St James and Hanover. The operations led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of the Toyota Vitz that was allegedly used in the commission of the crime.

Detectives used a variety of approaches in the investigation of the incident. This included cyber-forensics and other technological methods. The suspects were placed on an identification parade conducted earlier today (August 5, 2020), where they were pointed out and subsequently charged.

Charged are 32-year-old Oshaine Wilson and 35-year-old operations manager, Delroy McCook, who was identified as the owner of the motor vehicle. Both men are of Pitfour, St James addresses.