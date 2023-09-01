Two Men Arrested and Charged for Killing “Rum Punch”

The St Catherine police have confirmed that they have arrested and charged two men in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Reneel Haughton, otherwise called ‘Rum Punch’, who was killed along Wakers Avenue in Gregory Park, St Catherine, on Friday, August 12.
The accused men, 24-year-old Nigel McLarty, a mechanic of Christian Pen, and 21-year-old Odane Fowler, otherwise called ‘Pop Chow’ of Portmore Villas, have been charged with Murder, Arson, Possession of Prohibited Weapon, Unauthorized Possession of Ammunition, Being a Member of a Criminal Organization and Facilitating Serious Offences by a Criminal Organization.
Reports are that about 3:50am, Fowler and McLarty, were among a group of armed men who invaded Walkers Avenue.
They opened fire at Haughton who was sitting in his motor vehicle, hitting him multiple times, before fire bombing several houses and and also fired upon the occupants.
The police were summoned and upon arrival, it was discovered that Haughton was shot multiple times, and 72-year-old Niomi Gocul, received severe injuries in the blaze which destroyed her home.
Both victims were rushed to hospital where Haughton was pronounced dead, and Gocul succumb to injuries last Monday, August 21.
Both accused were held on Wednesday, August 30, and slapped with multiple charges.