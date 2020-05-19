Two Men Arrested after Attempting to Break into Business Establishment

Two men were arrested and charged with the offence of Shop Breaking with Intent following an incident that took place at Brentford Mall, Kingston 5 on Saturday, May 09.

They are 39-year-old Marlon Ellis, a taxi operator of Penn Street, Kingston 12, and 18-year-old Koby Smith, a laborer of Mark Lane, Kingston.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree Police are about 7: 00 p.m., a team of officers was on patrol in the area when they interrupted two men, who were attempting to break into the business establishment. The men were arrested.

An interview was conducted with each suspect and their attorney on Saturday, May 16, following which they were charged.