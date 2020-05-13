Two Major Cases in Western Jamaica Solved by Utilizing Technology

Detectives in Westmoreland and Hanover are reporting that the use of technology was central to breakthroughs in two of their latest cases, in which two men were implicated for several breaches.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Assault at Common Law, Forcible Abduction, Rape and Grievous Sexual Assault is 25-year-old, Romario Gentles, a construction worker of Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar in Westmoreland.

Meanwhile, 39-year-old Wickham Anderson, otherwise called ‘Ricky’, also a construction worker of Bachelors Hall, Hanover is charged with Attempted Breaking.

Gentles was charged after DNA testing linked him to an incident about 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5. It is alleged that he was among three men armed with guns who attacked a woman and sexually assaulted her.

Over in Hanover, sleuths utilized CCTV footage in the case of an attempted break-in at a house in Copperwood district in the parish on Saturday, May 09. After being alerted, detectives carried out investigations and Anderson was identified and later arrested and charged on Monday, May 11.

The court dates for both men are being finalized.

