Two Kingston Men Listed as Wanted

The Kingston Western Police has listed Rushane Grant and Oshane Grant of Tenth Street, Kingston as wanted in connection to a case of robbery. He is urged to report to the Denham Town Police Station immediately.
Members of the public are also advised that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive and are urged to share any information they have with the Police.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Rushane Grant and Oshane Grant is urged to call the Denham Town Police at 876-922-6441, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.