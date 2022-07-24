Two Killed, Over Twenty Injured in St Ann Crash

Two people are now dead, and more than 20 others injured, after two public passenger buses collided on the Llandovery main road in Runaway Bay, St Ann on Sunday morning, July 24.

According to Delroy Morgan, chief executive officer of St Ann’s Bay Hospital, a male and a female were confirmed dead upon arrival.

Twenty-five persons have been hospitalized, nineteen are men. Three persons are awaiting surgery.

Two public passenger buses, a Toyota Hiace and a Toyota Coaster, were involved in the crash.

Currently, there is a traffic pile-up in the area.

Most of the motorists are returning from the Reggae Sumfest music festival, which concluded early Sunday morning in Montego Bay, St James.