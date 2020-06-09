Two killed in St Ann, Mob Kills Accused Murderer

Two killed in St Ann, Mob Kills Accused Murderer
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The quiet community of Walkers Wood, St Ann is in shock tonight after a murder followed by the mob killing of the accused murderer.

Reports are that around 5:30, gunmen entered the community that is midway between Ocho Rios and Moneague.

A resident of the community, Omar Henry, was pounced upon by the gunmen who shot him several times.  Henry died on the scene.

It is further reported that one of the accused gunmen was seen walking away from the area. Members of the community quickly surrounded the man and beat and chopped him to death.

At least two of the gunmen escaped in a car in which they came.

Police rushed to the scene and up to early evening were conducting investigations.

(Top pic) The body of a suspected murderer at the spot where he was killed. (Man with cap) Omar Henry, slain in Walkerswood Monday afternoon

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....