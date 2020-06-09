Two killed in St Ann, Mob Kills Accused Murderer

The quiet community of Walkers Wood, St Ann is in shock tonight after a murder followed by the mob killing of the accused murderer.

Reports are that around 5:30, gunmen entered the community that is midway between Ocho Rios and Moneague.

A resident of the community, Omar Henry, was pounced upon by the gunmen who shot him several times. Henry died on the scene.

It is further reported that one of the accused gunmen was seen walking away from the area. Members of the community quickly surrounded the man and beat and chopped him to death.

At least two of the gunmen escaped in a car in which they came.

Police rushed to the scene and up to early evening were conducting investigations.

(Top pic) The body of a suspected murderer at the spot where he was killed. (Man with cap) Omar Henry, slain in Walkerswood Monday afternoon