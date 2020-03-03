Two JDF Soldiers arrested for breaches of firearm in St. James

Jamaica News: Two Jamaica Defense Force soldiers were arrested and charged for the illegal possession of a Glock Pistol on Monday, March 2nd, 2020.

The pistol is reportedly owned by a licensed firearm holder, related to one of the soldiers, who is currently overseas.

According to the reports, that at about 9:30 p.m. gunshots can be heard coming from a property on Lammie Lane.

When the team of Law Enforcement Officers went to the area, they seized the said pistol with a magazine containing one round of ammunition.

They are to appear in court at a later date.

News Reporter: Marc Lodge