Two Jamaicans Killed at New Year’s Eve Party in Florida

Orlando, Florida (McKoy’s News): Two Jamaicans Killed – Two men were shot and killed at a club inside an Orlando strip mall in Florida on Wednesday morning, January 1.

According to reports, about 4:30 a.m., Deputies from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call, at North Gate Plaza on Edgewater Drive.

Upon arrival, they found two victims at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other victim, a 39-year-old man, died at an area hospital.

The shooting reportedly occurred in the VIP area of a club called “The Spot”, where a New Year’s Eve party was being held, with over 250 patrons in attendance.

Sources say the business has armed security guards that patrol the parking lot, however, they do not check customers at the door for weapons.

It is unclear what prompted the shooting and there were no surveillance cameras available to capture the incident.

Antonio McKoy – News Reporter