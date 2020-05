Two persons were arrested in relation to the seizure of one Trabzon Carandai 9mm pistol in Barton’s district, St. Catherine on Sunday, May 03.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 7:00 a.m., a team of officers on operations in the area carried out a search of premises. During the search, the firearm was found in a microwave. A man and a woman who occupied the premises were subsequently arrested.

Their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.