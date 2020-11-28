Two held for murder of Manchester businesswoman

Police in Manchester have arrested two men in relation to the murder of 63-year-old Marcia Chin-Yoo.

The two men were picked up earlier today when detectives, who were following investigate leads, conducted an operation in Mandeville in the parish. The men will now be interviewed in the presence of their attorney as detectives prepare to lay formal charges.

Chin-Yoo was found stabbed to death in her driveway at her home in Ingleside, Manchester about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Her death is believed to have occurred following a robbery.