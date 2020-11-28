Two held for murder of Manchester businesswoman

‘BLACK APPLE’ ON MURDER CHARGE
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Police in Manchester have arrested two men in relation to the murder of 63-year-old Marcia Chin-Yoo.

The two men were picked up earlier today when detectives, who were following investigate leads, conducted an operation in Mandeville in the parish. The men will now be interviewed in the presence of their attorney as detectives prepare to lay formal charges.

Chin-Yoo was found stabbed to death in her driveway at her home in Ingleside, Manchester about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 26. Her death is believed to have occurred following a robbery.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....