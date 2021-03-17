Two Hawkeye Security Guards Shot, During Armed Robbery, in Portmore

Two security guards employed to Hawkeye Security Company were shot, one fatal, during a confrontation with armed robbers at a Credit Union financial institution, in Portmore, St Catherine, on Tuesday, March 16.

Reports are that, both security guards challenged gunmen who had carried out a robbery at the Public Sector Cooperative Credit Union, located at Caribbean Estate, in Portmore, St Catherine.

During the exchange of gunfire, both security guards were shot and injured, while the gunmen escaped in a Nissan motor car, which was later found abandoned along a section of the Salt Pond road and Spanish Town Bypass.

The injured security guards were rushed to hospital where one succumbed to his injuries, and the other treated and admitted in serious condition.

This incident comes just a little over a week when gunmen carried out another armed robbery attempt at a Western Union in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth, and also shot two security guards employed to Guardsman Limited.

One of the guards also died at hospital, while the other, was admitted to hospital in serious condition.

