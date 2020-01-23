Two Gunmen Fatally Shot, Two Guns Seized

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Two Gunmen Fatally Shot Two unidentified men were fatally shot by members of the security forces, during a confrontation that took place at a section of Central Village called Zambia, on Wednesday, January 22.

The police say a Glock 9mm pistol and a  .38 pistol containing three live rounds of ammunition were taken from the men.

Report by the police are that on Wednesday afternoon, a joint military team went to a section of Central Village in search of armed men.

On reaching a section of the area, they were fired upon by armed men and the fire was returned, resulting in the fatal shootings of the two men, and the seizure of the firearms and ammunition.

Investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigation (INDECOM) and the Inspectorate of Professional Oversight Body are investigating the shooting.

Two Gunmen Fatally Shot, Two Guns Seized
