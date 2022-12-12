Two Guards Shot Dead at China Harbour Engineering Company, Another Missing

Two security guards were discovered dead at the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) in Six Miles, St. Andrew this morning. Both had been shot and another guard has gone missing.

The police have not yet confirmed the identities of the deceased.

Police say that around 11 p.m. on Sunday, explosions were heard near the CHEC building. When the area was searched, the bodies of two security officers were found. One was in the trunk of a car, and the other was found in bushes on the compound.

A third security guard has gone missing. His vest and radio were discovered on the property. Coleridge Minto, Deputy Superintendent of Police, said that police are combing the area in search of the missing guard.

