Two Firearms Seized, Men Charged in Hunts Bay

Detectives assigned to the St. Andrew South Division seized two firearms—one of them a high-powered rifle—in separate incidents in the Kingston 11 area of the Division on Saturday, May 09.

Reports are that about 11:40 a.m. a Police team was on patrol in Payne Land, Kingston 11 when a grey Nissan motorcar with two men aboard was signalled to stop. The vehicle and its occupants were searched and one M16 rifle was seized.

The men have since been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm. They have been identified as:

Ahkeem Hutchinson, 21, of Seaview Gardens, Phase 1, Kingston 11 and, Reginald Palmer otherwise called ‘Pops’, 29, of Lagos Drive, Kingston 11

Their court date is being finalised.

Earlier, about 7:20 a.m., the Hunts Bay Police were on patrol in the Havana Close, also in Kingston 11 when a group of men was reportedly observed fleeing. The area was subsequently searched and one Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing four 9mm cartridges was found under a crate along the pathway.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.