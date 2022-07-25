Two Farmers Shot Dead in St Ann

Two farmers were shot dead this morning, during a robbery at a bar in Claremont, St Ann.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Demetry Harvey, also known as ‘Tengay,’ and Kadian James, both of Coley district in Claremont.

According to reports, Harvey and James were among those attending a party at the bar when three gunmen stormed in about 3:00 a.m.

They subsequently proceeded to rob customers of an undetermined sum of money.

Harvey and James were shot during the incident.

The gunmen then fled the area.

The victims were taken to the St Ann’s Bay General Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Major Investigation Division.