Two Family Members In Custody For Suspected Murder In St. Mary

Jamaica News: Two women are in custody as the St. Mary Police probe the discovery of dismembered body parts found in Tank Lane, Oracabessa, St. Mary on Tuesday, December 29.

The body parts which are believed to be that of 26-year-old Jerome Forrester of Tank Lane, Oracabessa in the parish, who was reported missing on Monday, December 28 by his sister, was found on Tuesday morning in an advanced state of decomposition.

Reports from the Oracabessa Police are that about 9:30 a.m., residents launched a search for Forrester in the community and discovered the body parts in knitted bags in bushes at the back of his house. The legs and hands are still missing.

Following investigations, the mother and sister of the deceased were taken into custody.

Meanwhile, investigators are asking anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to contact the Oracabessa Police at 876-975-3233, Crime Stop at 311, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station as they seek to bring the killers to justice.