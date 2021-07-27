Two District Constables Charged for Possession of Ganja at Horizon Park Remand Center

MAN CHARGED FOR WOUNDING WITH INTENT
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

On Saturday, July 24, two District Constables were arrested and charged, following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja at the Horizon Park Remand Center, by officers from the Narcotics Division and the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC).

Charged with Illegal Possession of Ganja are Laphiama Rowe, 29, of Langston Road, Vineyard Town, Kingston 3, and Keava Henry, 44, of Wavell Avenue, Kingston 11.

According to the Narcotics Police, during the operation, which began about 9:00 a.m., Rowe and Henry were accosted and during a search, they were found with 2.3 pounds of marijuana on their person. The police also seized a number of other illicit items, including three cellular phones and two cellular phone chargers.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book