Two Dead in Fatal Hit and Run Accident on Spanish Town Bypass, St Catherine

Forty-one-year-old Sharlene Shand and fifty–one-year-old Maxine Banton

both of Job’s Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine died as a result of injuries they sustained after

being mowed down by a motorist on Monday, August 24.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:27 a.m., the driver of a 2010 black, Mazda

Atenza motor car was driving along the Spanish Town Bypass, vicinity El Prado Verde when the

vehicle drifted from the left side of the road to the right side where both pedestrians were mowed

down. The driver, whilst swerving back onto the roadway also collided with a pedal cyclist and

did not stop. Shand, Banton and the cyclist were taken to hospital, where Shand and Banton

succumbed.

The motor car was later recovered in Tawes Pen in the parish and transported to the Spanish Town

police station.

The driver of the motor car is being sought.

Investigations continue.