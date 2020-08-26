Two Dead in Fatal Hit and Run Accident on Spanish Town Bypass, St Catherine

Forty-one-year-old Sharlene Shand and fifty–one-year-old Maxine Banton
both of Job’s Lane, Spanish Town in St. Catherine died as a result of injuries they sustained after
being mowed down by a motorist on Monday, August 24.
Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:27 a.m., the driver of a 2010 black, Mazda
Atenza motor car was driving along the Spanish Town Bypass, vicinity El Prado Verde when the
vehicle drifted from the left side of the road to the right side where both pedestrians were mowed
down. The driver, whilst swerving back onto the roadway also collided with a pedal cyclist and
did not stop. Shand, Banton and the cyclist were taken to hospital, where Shand and Banton
succumbed.
The motor car was later recovered in Tawes Pen in the parish and transported to the Spanish Town
police station.
The driver of the motor car is being sought.
Investigations continue.