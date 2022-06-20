Two Dead in Crash on Rose Hall Main Road in St James

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine

A motor vehicle accident that occurred along Rose Hall Main Road in St. James early this morning, has claimed the lives of two people.

Dead are Rojae Grant, 23, of Windward Road in Kingston, and Daniel Bowen, 24, of Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

According to the report filed by the police, the two victims were traveling from the direction of Falmouth towards Montego Bay in a white Toyota Voxy bus at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Bowen, who was reportedly the driver of the vehicle, is said to have lost control upon reaching a section of the roadway. As a result, the vehicle crashed into the back of a Toyota Axio motor car that was in front of him.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles, resulting in the Toyota Axio exiting the dual carriageway and the Voxy bus slamming into a tree.

Bowen and Grant sustained injuries and were rushed to Cornwall Regional hospital where they were pronounced dead.

 

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com