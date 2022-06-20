Two Dead in Crash on Rose Hall Main Road in St James

A motor vehicle accident that occurred along Rose Hall Main Road in St. James early this morning, has claimed the lives of two people.

Dead are Rojae Grant, 23, of Windward Road in Kingston, and Daniel Bowen, 24, of Catherine Hall, Montego Bay.

According to the report filed by the police, the two victims were traveling from the direction of Falmouth towards Montego Bay in a white Toyota Voxy bus at approximately 12:15 a.m.

Bowen, who was reportedly the driver of the vehicle, is said to have lost control upon reaching a section of the roadway. As a result, the vehicle crashed into the back of a Toyota Axio motor car that was in front of him.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles, resulting in the Toyota Axio exiting the dual carriageway and the Voxy bus slamming into a tree.

Bowen and Grant sustained injuries and were rushed to Cornwall Regional hospital where they were pronounced dead.