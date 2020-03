Jamaica News: Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were shot and injured in two separate incidents in the space of 48 hours in the cooperate area of Kingston & St. Andrew.

In the first incident, which took place at a funeral in St. Andrew, on March 14, 2020, a policeman was shot and injured by a gunman at a funeral.

It is reported that police, traveling in an unmarked vehicle, went to the funeral and there was a confrontation with a man. The man, who was armed with a gun, opened fire at the policeman and he sustained injuries to his face. He was thereafter hospitalized to be treated.

In another incident in Tivoli Gardens, West Kingston on Sunday, police was on an operation in the Dracketts Place section of Tivoli Gardens, when they were attacked by armed men.

After a heated battle with the gunmen, a policeman was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital to be treated.