Two Clarendon Fishermen Missing

Two fishermen of New Town Phase 2, Hayes in Clarendon have been missing since Friday, March 18.

They are 57-year-old Samuel Parker and 54-year-old Alvin Henry.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that both men were last seen heading out to sea, on a boat. Their mode of dress at the time they went missing is unknown. They have not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alvin Henry and Samuel Parker is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.