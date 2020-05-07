Two children shot dead in Denham Town

A 15-year-old teenager from Tivoli Gardens was shot and killed by armed men when he went to see his father in Denham Town on Wednesday evening. An eight-year-old girl was also shot and killed in relation to the incident but the details are sketchy at this time.

Checks with the Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed that there had been a shooting incident(s) that had led to the deaths of two children.

“We can confirm that two children were shot and killed and that investigators are on the scene. The incident happened at about 5 pm when the 15-year-old was shot, while the eight-year-old was also shot and killed afterward. We are not sure if the eight-year-old was shot as an act of reprisal as the investigations are ongoing,”