Two Charged in Priest’s Murder

Two men have been arrested and charged in the murder of 36-year-old Reverend Father Larius Lewis of Chapelton, Clarendon.

Reverend Father Lewis was killed at the rectory in Chapelton on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Charged are; 22-year-old Lloyd Thompson, otherwise called ‘Danjay’, and 20-year-old Tafari Wilson, both of Roxborough district in Clarendon.

Reports are that about 4:30 p.m., both accused and Lewis got in an argument when a piece of furniture was used to strike the clergyman over the head. The two, Thompson and Wilson then stole one desktop computer, one tablet, one Samsung A10 smartphone from the house, and a 2018 Hyundai Creta motorcar.

Police said the men were arrested  on Friday, January 22, by the Clarendon Major Investigation Division

Their court dates are not yet finalised.

