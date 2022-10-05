Two Charged following Gun Seizure on Red Hills Road, St. Andrew

The Constant Spring Police have charged two men with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition following the seizure of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition on Red Hills Road, St. Andrew on Sunday, September 24.
They are:
1. Thirty-one-year-old Lougie Hamilton, a recording artiste of Madrass district in St. Ann and
2. Eighteen-year-old Trevaughn Whitfield, otherwise called ‘Rudy’, of Worrell Crescent, Kingston 20.
Reports are that about 6:50 a.m., lawmen were in the area responding to a report. They reportedly observed Whitfield acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was accosted and searched; one Smith & Wesson .40 pistol and five rounds of ammunition were found. Hamilton, who was also in the vicinity, was arrested when he allegedly told the Police that the weapon belonged to him.
Both men were charged on Tuesday, October 5 after a question-and-answer interview in the presence of their attorney.
Their court dates are being finalized.