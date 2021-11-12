Two Brothers Murdered in Bull Bay, St Thomas

The St Thomas police have commenced a probe into the murder of two brothers at their home in Bull Bay community, on Thursday morning, November 11.

The dead siblings have been identified as 24-year-old Swaynson Reece, and his elder brother, 28-year-old Oshane Prince, both masons of Tankwell Heights in 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St Thomas.

Reports by the police are that the brothers were asleep at their home about 12:40 am, when armed men kicked open their door, and shot them multiple times.

The police were summoned by residents in the community and upon their arrival, Oshane and Swaynson were both discovered lying in a pool of blood inside their house, with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.

The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

Investigations say they have reason to believe that the double murder stemmed from ongoing gang warfare in the Bull Bay areas.