Two Brothers Executed and House Set Ablaze, in Long Bay, St James

The Barrett Town police in St James are probing the shooting death of two brothers, and the burning of their home in Long Bay, St James, on Wednesday night, July 19.
The deceased have been identified as 16-year-old Neo Samuels, and his elder brother, 22-year-old Gregory Forbes, both of Long Bay, in the parish.
Reports by the police are that about 11:45pm, the two brothers and other family members were at their home, when a group of men armed with guns, kicked in the door to their home and held them at gunpoint.
It is further reported that Samuels and Forbes who resides at a board section of the building, were placed face down on the floor and shot in the back of their heads, execution style.
The gunmen then set the house on fire, burning it to the ground, before escaping from the scene.
The police and fire department were summoned, and upon arrival, the firemen managed to put out the blaze.
A search of the burnt rubble led to the discovery of both bodies, which were burnt beyond recognition.
Investigators say, the victims’ mother, their two sisters, a small child, and another brother managed to escape from the scene unhurt.
Samuel’s who attends the St James High School in Montego Bay, is said to be a promising student, who is completing his last year.