Two Brothers Convicted for Marverly Shooting

Latest Jamaica News, St Andrew (McKoy’s News): Two brothers who were responsible for major violence in 2017 in the Marverly area of the St Andrew South Police Division, were convicted of breaches of the Firearms Act in the Gun Court at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, January 29.

The investigating team confirmed that expert witness management provided the evidence in the outcome of the trial, which began on Wednesday, January 22.

“It was a lengthy investigation that involved a multiplicity of investigative leads and enquiries,” the divisional detective inspector explained. “There was no need for an identification parade, and bail was denied since the very first court appearance. That is testament to the quality of the evidence.”

The brothers, Daunte and Deandre Newlands, pleaded guilty for a June 6, 2017 shooting incident in Marverly, St. Andrew.

They were both arrested by the detectives in 2018 and convicted of wounding with intent and illegal possession of firearm.

They are scheduled to be sentenced on February 21, 2020.