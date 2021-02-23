‘Twitch’ Charged with Murder

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Officers assigned to the Elletson Road Police Station charged 37-year-old Damion Dixon, otherwise called ‘Twitch’, of Fort Nugent Drive, Kingston 17 with the murder of 45-year-old Brenton Lawrence of 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew that was committed in their community on May 12, 2016.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., Lawrence and a woman had a dispute when Dixon intervened and used a stick to stab Lawrence in the chest; he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dixon was charged on Monday, February 22. His court date is being finalized.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....