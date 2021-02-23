‘Twitch’ Charged with Murder

Officers assigned to the Elletson Road Police Station charged 37-year-old Damion Dixon, otherwise called ‘Twitch’, of Fort Nugent Drive, Kingston 17 with the murder of 45-year-old Brenton Lawrence of 10 Miles, Bull Bay, St. Andrew that was committed in their community on May 12, 2016.

Reports are that about 9:30 p.m., Lawrence and a woman had a dispute when Dixon intervened and used a stick to stab Lawrence in the chest; he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dixon was charged on Monday, February 22. His court date is being finalized.