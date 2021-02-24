‘Twitch’ Charged with Murder in St Andrew

Officers assigned to the Elletson Road police station in St Andrew, have charged 37-year-old Damion Dixon, otherwise called ‘ Twitch’, of Fort Nugent Drive, Kingston 17, with the May 12, 2016 murder of 45-year-old, Brenton Lawrence, of 10-Miles, Bull Bay, also in St Andrew.

Dixon was charged with the murder on Monday, February 22 and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Reports by the police are that about 9;30 pm, on the above-mentioned date, the now deceased and a female got involved in an argument in the community.

Dixon who is said to have been allegedly involved with the female, intervened in the dispute between Lawrence and the woman, and he reportedly used a piece of stick to stab Lawrence in the regions of his chest.

Dixon then fled the community after he learned that Lawrence was pronounced dead, but he was apprehended by the police on the weekend, and subsequently charged.