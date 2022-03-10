Twin Brothers and 11-Year-Old Sister Murdered in Montego Bay

The Freeport police in Montego Bay, St James, are probing the circumstances which led to the shooting death of a set of 19-year-old twin and their 11-year-old sister, at their home in Irwin Heights, St James on Wednesday night, March 9.

Reports by the Freeport police are that shortly after 8:00 pm, the three victims, their mother, and a younger sibling, were at home in Irwin Heights when armed men forced their way inside the house and opened fire.

The teenage twin and their sister received multiple gunshots and were killed on the spot, their mother and their younger sibling escaped unhurt.

The police were summoned to the location and upon arrival, the bodies of the three deceased were seen inside the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the bodies were removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.