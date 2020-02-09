Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny

Twin Brother Murdered in Duncans Trelawny
One of two twin brothers were shot and killed by armed men who forced their way inside their home in Duncans, Trelawny, on Saturday afternoon, February 8.

He has been identified as 20-year-old Demario Griffiths, otherwise called ” Biggie” labourer of Red Ground in Duncans, Trelawny.

Reports by the Duncans police are that about 6:20 p.m., on Saturday, Griffiths and his twin brother were at home when armed men entered the premises, and open fire hitting him multiple times to his upper body.

The other brother managed to escape and summoned the police.

Upon the arrival of the lawmen, Griffiths was discovered lying in a pool of blood with more than a dozen gunshot wounds to his body.

The scene was processed and his body transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

