Jamaica Crime News [ Missing woman ] Twenty-year-old Jasmine Tapper of Battersea Close, Mandeville, Manchester has been missing since Friday, January 10.

She is dark complexion, slim build and is about 160 centimetres (5 feet 3 inches) tall.

Contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-2250, Police 119 emergency number.

Source: Kamla The Ripe Mango