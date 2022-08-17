Twenty-year-old Amoy Ogilvie Missing, from Portland

Twenty-year-old Amoy Ogilvie of Fairy Hill district, Portland has been missing since Monday, August 15.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Ogilvie was last seen in St. Jago Meadows, St. Catherine and has not been heard from since. When last seen she was dressed in a blue T-shirt with white stripe and black tights.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amoy Ogilvie is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Amoy Ogilvie was available at the time of this publication.