Twenty-year-old Amoy Ogilvie Missing, from Portland

Twenty-year-old Amoy Ogilvie of Fairy Hill district, Portland has been missing since Monday, August 15.

She is of dark complexion, stout build and about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 5:30 p.m., Ogilvie was last seen in St. Jago Meadows, St. Catherine and has not been heard from since. When last seen she was dressed in a blue T-shirt with white stripe and black tights.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Amoy Ogilvie is asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876-876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Amoy Ogilvie was available at the time of this publication.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com