Twenty-two-year-old Brittaney Dawkins Missing From St.Catherine

November 21, 2021- Twenty-two-year-old Brittaney Dawkins of Central Way, Portmore in St. Catherine has been missing since Saturday, November 20.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 173 centimetres (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

Reports from the Portmore Police are that Dawkins left home for an undisclosed location about 1:30 p.m., and has not been heard from since. Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a multi-coloured sleeveless blouse, black tights and a denim jacket.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Brittaney Dawkins is being asked to contact the Portmore Police at 876-989-0623, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.