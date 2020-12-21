Twenty-Two Detained, Two Charged As Police Enforce Drma In St. Andrew

Jamaica News: Heightened enforcement activities in the St. Andrew South Division    resulted in a woman being charged for breaches of the Spirit Licence Act and one man for breaching the Noise Abatement Act on Thursday, December 19.

Accused are 58-year-old Christine Stone of  Bay Farm Road, Kingston 20 and 70-year-old Kenneth Campbell of  Lissant Road, Kingston.

Reports are that an illegal party was in session at McDonald Place,  off Olympic Way in Kingston 11.  A joint operation was carried out between the hours of  3:00p.m. and 7:00p.m. by police personnel from the Specialized Operations  Branch ,Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigation Branch (C-TOC)and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), which resulted in 22 persons being detained and warned for prosecution.  Two pieces of sound system equipment as well as 57 bottles of assorted spirit were seized.

The police continue to  urge Jamaicans to report illegal parties scheduled to take place during the festive season in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The JCF encourage persons who are aware of any illegal parties or unapproved events being held, to tag them on social media, direct message, or WhatsApp the information on advertised events to 876-591-5671.

