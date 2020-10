Jamaica News: Twenty-eighty-year-old Troy Smith of Goldsmith Lane, Westmoreland is suspected to have committed suicide at his home on Sunday, October 25.

Reports from the Whithorn Police are that about 11:30 p.m., Smith was found hanging from the roof of his bedroom with a piece of wire tied around his neck. The Police was summoned and he was taken to the hospital where death was confirmed.

Investigations continue.