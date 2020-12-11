Twani teams up with Jahvillani on ‘Phenomenal’ remix

Entertainer Twani Price, has released another remix to end a tumultuous year.

The new single is the refix to his “Phenomenal” single originally released a year ago, now he has added lyricist Jahvillani to the mix.

Twani states that the track aims to inspire persons who may be struggling, or going through a hard time, to never give up. Twani believes especially during 2020 a lot of persons need this kind of motivation.

“This year has been insane for most and disheartening for some but we have to keep working and keep moving forward; it’s important to believe that things will get better soon,” Twani explained

The single is also one of the artiste’s personal favorite tracks, as it came from his own experience of overcoming his challenges after leaving Kingston College without graduating years ago.

“I never graduated from high school and it hurt but I never let that stop me, I went on to graduate from the University Of Technology this year and so I encourage others to keep working hard and never be discouraged,” Twani added.

The single is produced by Daino Music and RX Records and the official video for the “Phenomenal” remix was released earlier this week and is directed by HR Media.

