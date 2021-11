TVJ’s Kirk Wright stabbed in domestic idispute

Journalist Kirk Wright from Television Jamaica (TVJ) was stabbed multiple times today during a domestic dispute at his home in St Catherine.

It has been reported that he is in stable condition and is awaiting surgery at the Spanish Town Hospital.

This was done after the police visited his house today and collected statements. Afterwhich he drove himself to the hospital

More details will follow as this is a developing story.