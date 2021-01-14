‘Tupak’ Found with His Face Chopped Off, in Cambridge, St James

One man who has not yet been positively identified by the police was discovered at a section of the Cambridge community, in St James, with a section of his face chopped away, and other chop wounds to his body, on Wednesday morning, January 13.

The Cambridge police who are carrying out Investigations into the murder is reporting that the identity of the victim has been given so far, only as ‘Tupak’.

The police reported that they were summoned to the community about 8:30 am, on Wednesday, after the mutilated body of the victim was discovered at a section of Cambridge community, know as Bullman Road.

A farmer in the community reportedly stumbled upon the body and summoned the police, upon the arrival of the lawmen, the victim was seen lying face down in a pool of blood, with multiple chop wound to his shoulder and upper body, and a section of his face partially chopped away.

The scene was processed, and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Residents in the community told the Star that the victim had recently returned to the community after leaving the area for sometime, but since his return, he has been acting rather strange.

Community members also said ‘ TUPAK’ has been staying at an old abandoned house in the area, and that they believed he has mental issues.