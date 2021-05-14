Tupac Murdered in Chinatown, Central Village

38-year-old Shervin Ferguson, otherwise called ‘Tupac’ of Chinatown, in Central Village, St Catherine, was shot and killed by armed men in his community, on Tuesday, May 11.

Reports by the Portmore police are that about 8:30 pm, residents reported hearing gunshots being fired in the community, and summoned the police.

On the arrival of the lawmen, Ferguson was discovered wounded along the roadway, with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was immediately rushed to hospital, where he died whilst undergoing surgery.

The police returned to the scene which was processed, and an investigation launched.