Tufton tours Mobay community under special curfew

Jamaica News: Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton is encouraging residents of Cornwall Courts in St. James, that was placed under a special area curfew, to comply with the COVID-19 response.

The special area curfew in the community will be in place from October 23 to November 6 starting from 6:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. daily. Rae Town in Kingston is also under special area curfew for the same period, designed to bring community transmission of COVID-19 under control.

Dr. Tufton outlined that there have been 56 positive COVID-19 cases in the area, noting that of that figure, there are 31 recoveries, 24 active cases and one death.

“Now the concern we have is that…we collected samples from 92 residents. Of the 92 samples that were collected, 14 were positive and that explains why we are in Cornwall Courts,” Dr. Tufton stated.

“This is the essence of community transmission which is why we say to people you must assume that everybody you come in contact with is a potential carrier of the virus,” he added.

He, however, assured that the health teams will remain stationed in the community carrying out testing and other health checks.

In the meantime, Dr. Tufton is urging residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves from COVID-19. He also made a special appeal to taxi operators to comply with the safety measures.

The Minister later toured several sections of the Cornwall Courts community where he and a team from the Ministry, handed out face masks to members of the public.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. Christopher Tufton (right), leading a tour in the Cornwall Courts community in St. James on Friday, October 30, where he handed out face masks and hand sanitizers to residents. A special area curfew is imposed on the community from October 23 to November 6 due to a rise in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.