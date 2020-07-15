Tufton to consult lawyer over social media posts

Tufton to consult lawyer over social media posts
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton has reacted to social media posts that cast a  negative light on a part of his personal life.

Since yesterday, messages on WhatsApp and other social media platforms have been making accusations about the minister’s personal life.

A report in the Gleaner newspaper Wednesday reported Dr. Tufton as stating he will be seeking legal advice on the matter.

Dr. Tufton is one of the most popular ministers in the Andrew Holness administration and has earned high public praise for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

 

