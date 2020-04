Minister of Health and Wellness Dr. Christopher Tufton says he has ordered a thorough investigation into the death of “the young woman denied care at three hospitals before delivering her baby and dying from complication.

Dr. Chris Tufton did not name the woman,, identified in an earlier story from McKoy’s News as 23-year-old Jodian Fearon. The Minister said he “deeply regrets” and was “deeply saddened “by the death of Ms. Fearon.

In a video message and tweet, Dr. Tufton said: “No person should ever be denied access to health care”.