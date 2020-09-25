Tufton opens first field hospital

The first of four field hospitals to help manage the COVID-19 surge
has been opened by Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher
Tufton.
The hospital is located in St Andrew, on the grounds of the National
Chest Hospital. Speaking at the opening Dr Tufton said three others
will be opened soon, bringing an additional capacity of 150 beds for
COVID-19 patients, if required.
He said greater levels of hospitalization are likely over the next few
weeks because of the community spread.
However, he said though the hospital is up and available, it is not
needed now.
Speaking at a media briefing later Thursday, Dr Tufton said “We do
not need it [field hospital] at this time.”
